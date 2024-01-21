Sean Desai, Matt Patricia both won't return to Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coaching staff will look a lot different in the 2024 season. The Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia will "explore other opportunities," NFL Network reported on Sunday.

Desai lost defensive play-calling duties in the middle of the season to Patricia but remained on the job as the team's "defensive coordinator" by title.

The Eagles were 10-3 before Sirianni made the switch to Patricia as the team's de facto defensive coordinator and stripped Desai of play-calling duties.

#Eagles senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia is not under contract and plans to explore other opportunities, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Patricia took on play-calling last month under difficult circumstances, running someone else’s scheme with a depleted unit. He’ll be a… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024

Sources: #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has let go defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who lost play-calling duties late in the season.



Desai is likely to be in the mix for other DC opportunities. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2024

The Eagles weren't anywhere near as good as their 2022 defense under Desai through the first 13 games, but they got worse with Patricia calling the defense.

With Patricia as the defensive playcaller, the Eagles went 1-4, including the playoffs, with losses to backup quarterbacks Drew Lock and Tyrod Taylor.

Desai, 40, was hired as the team's defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon left to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He came to Philly after a season with the Seattle Seahawks as their associate head coach and defensive assistant and previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in the 2021 season.

Patricia arrived in Philly following a season where he called the offensive plays for the New England Patriots in 2022 and served as a senior football advisor and offensive line coach.

NFL Network reports that Desai, a Temple University alumnus, and Patricia will be in the mix for other defensive coordinator jobs.

The Athletic reports that Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman have reached out to available coordinators for the opening at defensive coordinator, including former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

Sirianni's job security was brought into question following the team's ugly end to the 2023 season, but all signs point to him returning for his fourth season as the Eagles' head coach, according to ESPN.