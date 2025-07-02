2 youths charged in shooting death of Camden, New Jersey, teen Xyere Brooks

Two youths have been charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Xyere Brooks inside a home last month, according to the Camden County prosecutor and police chief.

A 12-year-old girl was charged with second-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon, and a 16-year-old boy faces a second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon charge, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said in a news release.

Brooks was shot inside a home in the 1500 block of Thorn Street in Camden shortly after 12:30 p.m. on June 6, 2025, and later died at the hospital, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation found that the 16-year-old boy brought a gun into the home, and the 12-year-old girl from Wilmington, Delaware, was handling the weapon when she "recklessly discharged" it, fatally striking Brooks, MacAulay and Rodriguez said.

The youths charged in Brooks' death turned themselves in to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.

Brooks was a sophomore and played football at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy in Camden.

In a Facebook post, the school wrote that Brooks was "a committed student, a loyal and encouraging teammate and friend, and a standout running back whose talent and drive were evident to all who knew him."