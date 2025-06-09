16-year-old Camden student shot and killed inside home, officials say

Trump travel ban now in effect, charges pending after IED material found in Moorestown, more news

A New Jersey community is mourning after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Camden on Friday.

Xyere Brooks, of Camden, was shot inside a home on the 1500 block of Thorn Street Friday around 12:35 p.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the prosecutor's office said.

Brooks was a sophomore at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy and a member of the football team, the school posted on Facebook.

He was "a committed student, a loyal and encouraging teammate and friend, and a standout running back whose talent and drive were evident to all who knew him," the post says.

Brooks previously attended KIPP Lanning Square Middle School. The social media post says he arrived at the school in fifth grade with "a smile that could light up a room, a competitive spirit, and the kind of energy that brought joy to every hallway and dance battle."

"As a forever member of the LSM familia and a proud Titan, Xyere will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and supporting him," the post says.

Grief support will be available for KIPP students and staff this week, the Facebook post says.

Multiple other young people were in the home during the incident, officials said.

Detectives are investigating, but no criminal charges have been filed, the prosecutor's office said.