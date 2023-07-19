$10K Mega Millions ticket sold in Gloucester County, NJ; jackpot grows to $750M

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Although no one won the Mega Millions jackpot worth $640 million Tuesday, one New Jersey lottery player did win $10,000!

The $10,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County matched four of the five white ball numbers, as well as the Gold Mega Ball, the New Jersey Lottery announced Wednesday. The ticket was sold at Yogi's Quick Shop #1 on Fries Mills Road in Turnersville.

RELATED: Big-ticket dreams spurred by $1B Powerball jackpot, but expert warns: Take it slow

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54. The Gold Mega Ball was 18 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

In addition to the third-tier prizewinning tickets, 85 other players also matched four of the five white balls drawn, winning $500 each. Of those winners, 12 tickets were bought with the Megaplier, which multiplies the prize to $2,000, lottery officials said.

ALSO SEE: $1M Powerball ticket sold at Delaware County market

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls over to $750 million and the drawing will be held on Friday at 11 p.m. Those who wish to play must purchase a new ticket before 10:45 p.m. on July 21.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this report mentioned the winning ticket was sold in Camden County. NJ Lottery officials originally reported it was sold in Camden County. The article has since been corrected. We apologize for the error.

