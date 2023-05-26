"100 Deadliest Days": Holiday warning about distracted driving on Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Memorial Day, the unofficial beginning of the summer season, also marks the start of a dangerous time on the roads for teenagers and young people.

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day are known as the "100 deadliest days" for young drivers according to AAA.

One Philadelphia family knows the heartache distracted driving can cause. Here's what can happen when texting behind the wheel.

Police say a driver was on the phone and drifted into a power pole. Luckily, there were only minor injuries but that's often not the case according to AAA.

"Too many people are making it a priority to respond to a work email or send a text message," Doug Shupe said. "Or programming GPS while they're driving."

The National Highway Safety Administration says more than 3,500 people were killed in distracted driving crashes in 2021, according to its last update. A 12% increase from 2020. That's an average of nine people a day.

"Casey was 21," father Joel Feldman said.

Feldman's daughter was killed by a driver distracted by his GPS in Ocean City.

"When I first heard it I was so angry," Feldman said. "It was so senseless and irresponsible."

He travels the country raising awareness, focusing on schools with a message for kids and their parents.

"These represent dead kids," he said.

He's gathered poignant reminders.

"Each one literally represents thousands and thousands of other dead kids," Feldman said.

His campaign "End Distracted Driving" produced a PSA explaining how driving habits are often modeled by parents.

"I still ask the kids how many of your moms and dads drive distracted. 70 to 80% of kids are raising their hands," he said. "That has to change."

The Philadelphia lawyer is especially worried now. The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the deadliest for teenagers in cars.

"It's just the number of miles on the road, they're out of school, they have more free time and there's a lot more traffic on the road," Feldman said.

To prevent distracted driving experts recommend using the do not disturb mode on your phone and getting all car settings such as music, temperature, and GPS set before you drive.