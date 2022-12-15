Winter storm moves through Philly region: Live updates and more

Winter storm moves through Philly region: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dynamic winter storm will bring rain, wind, mix and snow to the Philadelphia region on Thursday. CBS3 has issued a NEXT Weather Alert day for the area until noon on Friday.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for all of Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Castle County in Delaware and Salem, Camden, Gloucester and Burlington Counties in New Jersey.
A Winter Storm warning is in effect for Monroe County from Thursday morning through Friday morning.
Accumulating snow in areas northwest of Philadelphia will make for potential flooding and tough commutes.
Precipitation may begin as a brief icy mix in Philly and then quickly transition to rain for South Jersey and Delaware.
The Poconos could see see 6-plus inches of snow, while 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for the Lehigh Valley and parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Some parts of the Delaware Valley could see 1 to 2 inches of rain.
The storm is expected to taper off midday on Friday.
Follow our live blog below for updates on the storm and more.