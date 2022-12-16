NEXT Weather: Winter storm exits Philadelphia area overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It has been a day of rain, snow and a mix of the two, but this massive storm isn't quite done with our area just yet.

The system started with a brief wintry mix Thursday morning in the city and suburbs, but it quickly changed to rain.

Snow picked up in intensity in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos in the afternoon, with around 1 to 3 inches falling in the Lehigh Valley and 4 to 7 inches in the Poconos, where more could fall overnight.

It feels and looks like #Winter in Allentown. #Snow is still falling in parts of the Lehigh Valley creating a bit of a mess on the roads, but it sure does look nice. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/eh32mIuu9a — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) December 15, 2022

As the coastal low strengthens and moves up the eastern seaboard, winds are picking up and could gust as high as 50 mph along the coast or over coastal waters.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 4 a.m. for that region.

Pockets of heavy rain are still possible through the first part of the overnight, but the rain will gradually taper to scattered showers by the time of the morning commute.

We no longer have a NEXT Weather Alert posted for Friday, since it does look like the worst of the storm will be gone by daybreak but do expect some slowdowns on the roads in the morning with showers and leftover puddles. Thankfully, temperatures will stay in the 40's overnight so no concern for icing.

Once the storm departs Friday, we enter a period of calm, quiet weather through the weekend and into next week.

But if you've been dreaming of a White Christmas, stay tuned -- another possible system takes shape late next week and could bring snow to parts of the area just ahead of the holiday weekend. We'll keep you posted.