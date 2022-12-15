List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay.

Here's a running list:

Pennsylvania

Allentown School District schools will operate remotely

Avon Grove School District schools are closed

Bangor Area School District schools will operate remotely

Bethlehem Area School District schools are closed

Coatesville Area School District schools are closed

Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotely

CCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today



Downingtown Area School District two hour delay

Easton Area School District will operate remotely

East Penn School District schools are closed

Great Valley School District schools are closed

Nazareth Area School District will operate remotely

Northampton Area School District will operate remotely

Northern Lehigh School District will operate remotely

Northwestern Lehigh School District schools will operate remotely

Octorara Area School District schools are closed

Owen J. Roberts School District schools are closed but afterschool activities may be held

Oxford Area School District schools are closed

Parkland School District schools are closed

Phoenixville Area School District two hour delay

Reading School District will operate remotely

Salisbury Township School District will operate remotely

Southern Lehigh School District schools are closed

Tredyffrin/Easttown School District schools are closed

Twin Valley School District schools are closed

Unionville-Chadds Ford School District schools will operate remotely

Villa Maria Academy two hour delay

West Chester Area School District two hour delay

Wilson Area School District schools are closed

Whitehall-Coplay School District schools are closed

Delaware

Fairwinds Christian School, New Castle County, two hour delay