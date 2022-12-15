Watch CBS News
Local News

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Tracking rain, snow, ice
NEXT Weather: Tracking rain, snow, ice 02:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. 

Here's a running list: 

Pennsylvania

  • Allentown School District schools will operate remotely
  • Avon Grove School District schools are closed
  • Bangor Area School District schools will operate remotely
  • Bethlehem Area School District schools are closed
  • Coatesville Area School District schools are closed 
  • Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotely
  • CCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  
  • Downingtown Area School District two hour delay
  • Easton Area School District will operate remotely
  • East Penn School District schools are closed
  • Great Valley School District schools are closed
  • Nazareth Area School District will operate remotely
  • Northampton Area School District will operate remotely
  • Northern Lehigh School District will operate remotely
  • Northwestern Lehigh School District schools will operate remotely
  • Octorara Area School District schools are closed
  • Owen J. Roberts School District schools are closed but afterschool activities may be held
  • Oxford Area School District schools are closed
  • Parkland School District schools are closed
  • Phoenixville Area School District two hour delay
  • Reading School District will operate remotely
  • Salisbury Township School District will operate remotely
  • Southern Lehigh School District schools are closed
  • Tredyffrin/Easttown School District schools are closed
  • Twin Valley School District schools are closed
  • Unionville-Chadds Ford School District schools will operate remotely
  • Villa Maria Academy two hour delay
  • West Chester Area School District two hour delay
  • Wilson Area School District schools are closed
  • Whitehall-Coplay School District schools are closed

Delaware

  • Fairwinds Christian School, New Castle County, two hour delay
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 7:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.