List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay.
Here's a running list:
Pennsylvania
- Allentown School District schools will operate remotely
- Avon Grove School District schools are closed
- Bangor Area School District schools will operate remotely
- Bethlehem Area School District schools are closed
- Coatesville Area School District schools are closed
- Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotely
- CCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today
- Downingtown Area School District two hour delay
- Easton Area School District will operate remotely
- East Penn School District schools are closed
- Great Valley School District schools are closed
- Nazareth Area School District will operate remotely
- Northampton Area School District will operate remotely
- Northern Lehigh School District will operate remotely
- Northwestern Lehigh School District schools will operate remotely
- Octorara Area School District schools are closed
- Owen J. Roberts School District schools are closed but afterschool activities may be held
- Oxford Area School District schools are closed
- Parkland School District schools are closed
- Phoenixville Area School District two hour delay
- Reading School District will operate remotely
- Salisbury Township School District will operate remotely
- Southern Lehigh School District schools are closed
- Tredyffrin/Easttown School District schools are closed
- Twin Valley School District schools are closed
- Unionville-Chadds Ford School District schools will operate remotely
- Villa Maria Academy two hour delay
- West Chester Area School District two hour delay
- Wilson Area School District schools are closed
- Whitehall-Coplay School District schools are closed
Delaware
- Fairwinds Christian School, New Castle County, two hour delay
