The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals: Live blog
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here here.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for you to score brand-name tech, including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets, TVs, video doorbells and so much more, all at Black Friday-like prices.
To help you save the most money this year, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals on the products you care about the most -- top-rated finds from Apple, iRobot, Samsung, Amazon, Google and more reader-loved tech brands. None of the deals we're sharing here are junk: Everything we recommend at CBS Essentials rates 4 stars or higher with Amazon reviewers. We're even tracking the top deals at competing retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.
So, without further delay, let's get to the Prime Day deals and Prime Day news our editors think are worth your time and consideration. And while you're at it, be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
Amazon Prime Day doorbuster deal: Score an Apple MacBook Air for just $750
This is one of the best deals you're going to be able to find on a MacBook. Right now, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $750 during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model -- however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.
13" MacBook Air (2020), $750 (reduced from $999)
Score Bose QuietComfort II earbuds for $249 during Amazon Prime Day
Need a new pair of earbuds for the gym or back-to-school season? Then Amazon has an incredible deal for you. These CBS Essentials reader-loved earbuds are on a major discount during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise-cancelation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings. These noise-canceling earbuds are also water- and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.
Score the top-rated earbuds at a deep discount now for $249.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 with Prime (reduced from $299)
The Samsung Jetbot AI+ is 49% during Amazon Prime Day 2023
The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. The best part is that it's currently 49% off as part of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.
You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.
Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $664 with Prime (reduced from $1,299)
Get the best price on the Apple Watch ever this Amazon Prime Day
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup. It features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. The Apple Watch 8 also has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 lists for $399 on Apple's website. We saw some moderate discounts on the Apple Watch throughout the 2022 holiday season with prices around $350, but Amazon has never priced the Apple Watch as low as $280, which it has done during Amazon Prime Day for Amazon Prime members.
If you're been thinking about a new Apple Watch, this is your likely best chance to get the best deal on this model, period.
Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $280 with Prime (reduced from $399)
Save up to $300 on the Samsung S23 Ultra smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the top smartphones of 2023 -- and Amazon is offering a killer deal on the smartphone during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. If you're ready to upgrade your phone, take advantage of this hot Amazon Prime Day deal while you can.
The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.
Not sure if the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is right for you? Check out our hands-on review of the smartphone, or take a look at how the S23 Ultra stacks up against the iPhone 14 Pro.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB), $950 with Prime (reduced from $1,200)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,080 with Prime (reduced from $1,380)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price of 2023
Apple AirPods are the most popular earbuds on the market in 2023, especially with our readers. If you've been thinking about buying a pair, the time is right: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale for $199, their lowest price of the year.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)
