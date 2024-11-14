Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders: Live updates and more
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Washington Commanders tonight on Thursday Night Football in a battle for first place in the NFC East at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on a chilly Thursday night in South Philly.
The Eagles (7-2) are looking to extend their winning streak to six games against Washington (7-3) after a dominant 34-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
It will be Philadelphia's first time facing Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will likely win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Daniels is coming off the worst performance of his early career last week in a 28-27 loss to the Steelers but has been electric to begin his NFL career. Daniels ranks in the top 10 in quarterback rating and completion percentage and leads all rookie quarterbacks in those statistical categories.
On Thursday night, Birds fans will get to see an Eagles great, but he'll be in a different uniform. Former Eagles Super Bowl champ Zach Ertz, who ranks second in franchise history in catches and fifth in receiving yards, will return with the Commanders. It will be the first time Ertz returns to Linc as a member of another team. It will also be Jahan Dotson's first game against his former team since the Eagles acquired him from the Commanders in August.
The Eagles are getting starting left tackle Jordan Mailata back in the starting lineup tonight after he missed four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
How to watch Eagles-Commanders
Week 11 between the Eagles and Commanders will begin at 8:15 p.m. and stream on Prime Video with a Prime membership. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to watch the game.
If you're in the Philadelphia market, fans can watch the Eagles-Commanders game on FOX29. Fans outside the Philadelphia market without a Prime membership can also watch the game on NFL+.
The game will be called on SportsRadio 94WIP by Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.