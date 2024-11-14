Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football: How to watch and more

The red-hot Philadelphia Eagles will face the Washington Commanders tonight in an NFC East showdown at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles are coming off a dominant 34-6 victory Sunday over the Dallas Cowboys that improved the Birds to 7-2 on the season and put them in first place in the NFC East after the Commanders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's how to watch and what else you need to know.

How to watch

Week 11 between the Eagles and Commanders will begin at 8:15 p.m. and stream on Prime Video with a Prime membership. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to watch the game.

If you're in the Philadelphia market, fans can watch the Eagles-Commanders game on FOX29. Fans outside the Philadelphia market without a Prime membership can also watch the game on NFL+.

The game will be called on SportsRadio 94WIP by Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.

Storylines to watch in Eagles-Commanders

Thursday night's game is filled with plenty of storylines as the Eagles and Commanders are each fighting for the top spot in the NFC East. The winner of the Week 11 game will be in first place in the division.

The game will be the first time the Eagles' defense gets a chance to face Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner who will likely win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Daniels is coming off the worst performance of his early career last week in a 28-27 loss to the Steelers but has been electric to begin his NFL career. Daniels ranks in the top 10 in quarterback rating and completion percentage and leads all rookie quarterbacks in those statistical categories.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders passes in the fourth quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. / Getty Images

Vic Fangio's unit ranks second in total defense and has shined since the bye week, but they'll have their hands full with Daniels and the rest of Washington's offense.

When the Eagles have the ball, they'll face a Washington defense getting gashed by opposing teams for 142.7 rushing yards per game.

With Saquon Barkley leading the way, the Eagles' offense ranks second in the league in rushing yards per game. After sitting in the fourth quarter in Sunday's win against the Cowboys, Barkley should be well-rested and primed for another monster game against Washington as the Birds look to extend their winning streak to six games. It will also be Jahan Dotson's first game against his former team since the Eagles acquired him from the Commanders in August.

On Thursday night, Birds fans will get to see an Eagles great, but he'll be in a different uniform. Former Eagles Super Bowl champ Zach Ertz, who ranks second in franchise history in catches and fifth in receiving yards, will return with the Commanders. It will be the first time Ertz returns to Linc as a member of another team.

Ertz was emotional during his departure from the team in the 2021 season. He played with the Arizona Cardinals until midway through the 2023 season and signed with the Commanders in the offseason.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 27: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. The Commanders defeated the Bears 18-15. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images) / Getty Images

Betting odds

The Eagles are 3.5-points favorites against the Commanders on Thursday night on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under is set at 48.5 and the Eagles are -200 on the moneyline.

Injury report

The Eagles are getting some reinforcements back against the Commanders on Thursday night. They activated starting left tackle Jordan Mailata off injured reserve Wednesday after he missed four games with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant in the team's walkthroughs this week.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive end Bryce Huff, and cornerback Darius Slay were all listed as full participants in Wednesday's walkthrough. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was listed as limited with a hamstring injury.

The Commanders have a much lengthier injury report compared to the Eagles. Newly acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who made four Pro Bowls with the New Orleans Saints, is listed as out.

But the Commanders appear to be getting back running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Vinny Curry to retire as Eagle

Super Bowl champion Vinny Curry will officially retire as a Philadelphia Eagle at the Linc on Thursday night when the Eagles take on the Commanders. Curry will be an honorary captain during the game.

Curry played 11 seasons in the NFL and helped the Birds win the team's first Super Bowl over the New England Patriots in 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles' Vinny Curry reacts after of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. Michael Perez / AP

"Vinny Curry's contributions were always on display, and it was his role on our Super Bowl-winning team that defined his legacy," Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement released by the team. "Vinny's genuine love and passion for the Eagles growing up allowed him to connect so easily with our team and city. His commitment over eight seasons, along with everything he gave to his teammates and coaches on the field, was truly authentic and always came from the heart."