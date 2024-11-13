Vinny Curry, defensive end and Super Bowl champion, retiring as a Philadelphia Eagle

After 11 seasons in the NFL, defensive end Vinny Curry is officially retiring as a Philadelphia Eagle.

Curry, who helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in 2017, announced his retirement on the PHLY Eagles postgame show following Philadelphia's win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 10.

"Growing up as a five-year-old kid and being a diehard Eagles fan, to play here... and win a Super Bowl here, and to retire as an Eagle means a lot," he said.

The Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate Curry's retirement at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Nov. 14 when the Birds host the Washington Commanders.

"I think the only thing that'll make that night more special is if we win," Curry said.

The New Jersey native was picked up by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and spent his first six seasons in the league in Eagles green. Curry left to spend a year in Tampa Bay before returning to Philadelphia for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. His final season in the NFL was spent with the New York Jets in 2022.

During the Eagles' championship season run, Curry's pregame huddle chant, "We all we got. We all we need," became a mantra for the team and city of Philadelphia to hang their hats on.

Throughout this eight seasons with Philadelphia, Curry had 204 tackles, 30 sacks (19th in franchise history), five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 111 games.

"Vinny Curry's contributions were always on display, and it was his role on our Super Bowl-winning team that defined his legacy," Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement released by the team. "Vinny's genuine love and passion for the Eagles growing up allowed him to connect so easily with our team and city. His commitment over eight seasons, along with everything he gave to his teammates and coaches on the field, was truly authentic and always came from the heart."

Curry will be an Honorary Captain during Thursday's battle for the NFC East. The 7-2 Eagles are currently leading the division, but the 7-3 Commanders are in a close second.