Dick's announces extended store hours pending Eagles win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You may be getting ready for the game but are you already thinking about buying Eagles saw after a hopefully successful game? Dick's Sporting Goods announces they will have extended hours in case the Birds win on Sunday.

The chain says some of its greater Philadelphia area stores will stay open late on Sunday and open early on Monday at 7 a.m.

The store also says they will sell an assortment of NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles merchandise.

Here is a list of the stores that will potentially stay open longer:

Broadcasting Square

Christiana Center

Wrangleboro Consumer Square

Nassau Park Pavilion

Southmont Plaza

Providence Town Center

King of Prussia Mall

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Brandywine Town Center

The Court at Oxford Valley

Brandywine Square

The Plaza at Willow Grove Park

Market Place at Garden State Park

Coventry Mall

Montgomery Mall

Shoppes at Belmont

Deptford Mall

Many fans could be seen tailgating in full Eagles swag early Sunday morning at the Linc. We hope we will see the same people wearing green celebrating after the game. Go Birds!