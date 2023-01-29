Dick's announces extended store hours pending Eagles win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You may be getting ready for the game but are you already thinking about buying Eagles saw after a hopefully successful game? Dick's Sporting Goods announces they will have extended hours in case the Birds win on Sunday.
The chain says some of its greater Philadelphia area stores will stay open late on Sunday and open early on Monday at 7 a.m.
The store also says they will sell an assortment of NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles merchandise.
Here is a list of the stores that will potentially stay open longer:
- Broadcasting Square
- Christiana Center
- Christiana Center
- Wrangleboro Consumer Square
- Nassau Park Pavilion
- Southmont Plaza
- Providence Town Center
- King of Prussia Mall
- Plymouth Meeting Mall
- Brandywine Town Center
- The Court at Oxford Valley
- Brandywine Square
- The Plaza at Willow Grove Park
- Market Place at Garden State Park
- Coventry Mall
- Montgomery Mall
- Shoppes at Belmont
- Deptford Mall
Many fans could be seen tailgating in full Eagles swag early Sunday morning at the Linc. We hope we will see the same people wearing green celebrating after the game. Go Birds!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.