Empire State Building lit green for Eagles' NFC title win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is the Empire State Building hopping on the Eagles bandwagon? It sure seems like it.

Following the Eagles' 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship, the building's Twitter account posted that they lit the structure up green to honor the team's Super Bowl berth.

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

The Eagles defeated the New York Giants -- the building's hometown team -- in the divisional round last weekend. If you can't beat them, join them, I guess.

New York sports fans didn't take the post well.

"You are dead to me," Nick Mangold tweeted.

You are dead to me https://t.co/kmwI1V1Qdo — Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) January 30, 2023

"Mayor Adams lost the Empire State Building," Jason Concepcion tweeted.

Mayor Adams lost the Empire State Building https://t.co/l9vgcrq5Zf — jason concepcion (@netw3rk) January 30, 2023

ESPN's Kevin Negandhi, a Philly sports fan, tweeted: "I don't know why. I don't care why. But I love it. #FlyEaglesFly."

I don’t know why. I don’t care why. But I love it. #FlyEaglesFly. https://t.co/eA3QAwEBlD — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) January 30, 2023

Even the Giants were confused about the post.

I'm just here for the comments 🤔 https://t.co/3S80LSKTIL — New York Giants (@Giants) January 30, 2023

Regardless of why the building is lit green, the Eagles will have a chance to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history in two weeks in Arizona.