Empire State Building lit green for Eagles' NFC title win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is the Empire State Building hopping on the Eagles bandwagon? It sure seems like it.
Following the Eagles' 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship, the building's Twitter account posted that they lit the structure up green to honor the team's Super Bowl berth.
The Eagles defeated the New York Giants -- the building's hometown team -- in the divisional round last weekend. If you can't beat them, join them, I guess.
New York sports fans didn't take the post well.
"You are dead to me," Nick Mangold tweeted.
"Mayor Adams lost the Empire State Building," Jason Concepcion tweeted.
ESPN's Kevin Negandhi, a Philly sports fan, tweeted: "I don't know why. I don't care why. But I love it. #FlyEaglesFly."
Even the Giants were confused about the post.
Regardless of why the building is lit green, the Eagles will have a chance to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history in two weeks in Arizona.
