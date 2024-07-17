Our favorite cast iron skillet is just $20 during Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Lodge cast iron skillet is widely considered to be one of the best cast iron skillets on the market, and during Prime Day 2024, you can score the brand's 10.25-inch skillet for just $20. Lodge has been making cast iron cookware since the 1800s, making it the go-to brand for Americans' cast iron cooking needs.

If you've been eyeing a cast iron skillet for yourself, take this discount as a sign that you should go ahead and get this pan. But make sure to act fast though: Prime Day ends tomorrow, so the 42% discount available will probably be gone tomorrow.

This Lodge cast iron skillet is part of the brand's classic series, so this pan is as traditional as it gets when it comes to cast iron. The pan comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, which saves you time from having to season it on your own prior to cooking (though you will have to regularly season the pan as you use it over time). This pan is compatible on multiple cooking surfaces, including in the oven, on the stovetop (including induction stovetops), a grill, and, of course, over a campfire.

According to the brand, you can grill, braise, sear, sauté, bake, broil and fry foods with this cast iron skillet. This allows you to make so many different delectable dishes, ranging from cornbread to steak. The latter is easily the most popular dish to cook in a cast iron though, as the cast iron's noted heat retention allows for a great, crusty sear that is hard for other pan materials to mimic. Plus, the skillet can handle oven temps as high as 500 degrees.

This cast iron skillet boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers are largely pleased with their purchase, with one reviewer calling this Lodge classic series skillet "a beast," adding "..it's a Lodge, as always, great quality and value." Another reviewer said that it's "the best pan on the market. I have had mine for over 12 years and as long as you oil it and take care of it, it will last for decades."

Do know that this cast iron skillet is heavy in hand, and due to its ability to hold onto heat, requires oven mitts when hot. This may affect your ability to maneuver the pan, so you can always buy these silicone handle covers to protect your hands.

Normally $34, you can get the 10.25-inch Lodge cast iron skillet for $20 at during Amazon Prime Day.