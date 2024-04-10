This CES-famous Ecovacs Winbot W2 Omni window-washing robot is the ultimate spring-cleaning flex

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ecovacs

Spring cleaning can be a drag, but these days we have robots to help tackle some of the load. Robot vacuums and mops can sweep and scrub away grimy floors and caked-on carpet messes. There are even AI-powered washers and dryers, like Samsung's latest models. So why not let an Amazon robot cleaner tackle windows, too?

During CES 2024 in January, robot vacuum manufacture Ecovacs debuted a new addition to its army of mechanical helpers: the Ecovacs Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot. The brand may be known for robot vacuums, but it showed off its window cleaner model this year to awestruck visitors – many of whom likely had no idea robots could handle this kind of work. This is actually Ecovacs' second iteration on the company's original window cleaner robot, and it's gotten a major update that makes it well worth its higher price.

If you're thinking you might need some help keeping your windows absolutely sparkling, this window-cleaning robot may be something to consider. Read on to learn more about this best-selling Amazon window robot.

Ecovacs Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot

Amazon

This robotic window cleaner has two parts: A cleaning station that acts as a control panel and home base; and an actual cleaning unit that attaches to your windows. The machine is so smart that it can handle tilted, frameless, floor-to-ceiling, and smaller windows.

The robot uses sensors to avoid obstacles as it scrubs through everything from fingerprints and bird droppings to caked-on bug guts, sticky or oily stains, dust and more.

Its three-nozzle, wide-angle spray cuts through dirt while keeping the mess to a minimum. It also uses anti-drop tech to make sure that it doesn't fall from your windows while handling its cleaning tasks. With five cleaning modes, you can customize how it approaches each session as well.

The base station is battery-powered and lasts for 110 minutes per charge. All you have to do is sit back, relax and watch this speedy little robot get to work. If washing your windows is something you hate doing or maybe you can't physically handle for one reason or another, this machine can do it with flying colors for you.