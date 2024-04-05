Save $1,140 on Samsung's new all-in-one washer-dryer, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung just dropped a major new member of its Bespoke line of appliances -- a state-of-the-art washer and dryer combo that's so smart, it uses artificial intelligence to sense what you're washing and adjust accordingly. Even better, you can control it all through your smartphone, via the SmartThings app. And because this is a washer-and-dryer combo, you no longer need to move your laundry from the washer to a dryer. Just load up the machine, press a few buttons and the combo unit washes and dries your clothes.

Right now, Samsung's Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is available for preorder. It begins shipping April 27.

As an incentive to preorder order this cutting-edge appliance from Samsung's website, the price has temporarily been reduced from $3,339 down to just $2,199 -- that's an instant savings of $1,140.

Plus, Samsung is throwing in free delivery and installation, along with free haul away of your old appliance. Meanwhile, if you have an eligible smartphone to trade in, you could receive up to $483 in additional instant credit toward the purchase of the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. And if you're a student, educator, active military, first responder, veteran, government employee or an employee of a participating company, you could save even more by taking advantage of the Samsung Offer Program.

Wash and dry your clothes with just one appliance

With the new Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, you no longer need to move your laundry between a separate washer and dryer. Just load in your clothes, press a few buttons, and in as quick as 98 minutes (when you select super-speed mode), your laundry will be clean and dry.

Instead of taking up the space of two appliances, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo serves as a single, electric, 5.3 cu. ft. capacity washer and dryer that's ventless, so it's easy to install. It plugs into a standard 120-volt power outlet.

The AI Laundry Combo uses artificial intelligence to automatically analyze fabrics and soil levels and then adjusts its settings to deliver a better wash. You also get access to a 7-inch AI hub LCD touchscreen that gives you quick access to cycle and setting options. Or you can remotely control the AI Laundry Combo from your smartphone.

The artificial intelligence also automatically dispenses the ideal amount of detergent and fabric softener based on the load. The dispenser holds enough detergent for up to 47 loads. And when washing and drying is done, you get a smartphone alert and the the appliance's door automatically opens.

This washer/dryer combo is Energy Star certified, so it uses less energy without compromising performance. Preorder the AI Laundry Combo for just $2,199 and save $1,140. Alternatively, you can finance the washer/dryer combo for $91.63 per month for 24 months.

This year, several major appliance brands have released their own version of a washer/dryer combo. Be sure to check out our review of the recently released LG WashCombo ($2,099), which has a 5 cu. ft. capacity and offers similar functionality to Samsung's AI Laundry Combo.

For additional advice on choosing a washer and dryer, be sure to check out our coverage of the five best washing machines for 2024 and the eight best electric dryers for 2024.