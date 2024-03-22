People are going wild over this 'magic' $6 car cleaning gel works that miracles

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Spring is finally here, which means spring cleaning time is at hand. You've likely given thought to cleaning your bathroom and organizing your kitchen, but have you considered giving your car a spring refresh? We're not just talking a wash and wax -- we're talking about detailing the inside of your vehicle to make it look like new again.

Fortunately, car detailing is easy with this genius $6 car putty by Pulidiki that has Amazon reviewers raving. You just press the goop into all the tiny crevices in your console panel, vents, cupholders, and more and it'll lift out the months-old dust and dirt in seconds. We like that the slime is reusable multiple times -- just keep using it until it turns black with grime, then throw it out.

This gel isn't just for cleaning your car. It works great on computer keyboards, TV remotes and anything else you have with tiny gaps that collect dust.

"This stuff is like magic in a jar!" says one verified Amazon reviewer. "I've tried all sorts of cleaning tools and gadgets for those hard-to-reach areas in my car, but nothing compares to the effectiveness of this cleaning gel. It effortlessly picks up dust, dirt, and debris from all the crevices and gaps, leaving my car looking spotless."

Regularly priced at $9, you can get this 4.1-star-rated Pulidiki car cleaning gel for just $6 at the Amazon Big Spring Sale, happening now through March 25. At this price, you may want to stock up.