Best home appliance deals at the LG Labor Day sale

During LG's Labor Day sale, you can save 30% to 50% on select major appliances. LG offers a complete lineup of kitchen appliances, washer and dryers, and even a device called the LG Styler. It uses steam to remove wrinkles, deodorize and sanitize your clothes. The LG Styler looks like a small closet, fits nicely into almost any living space, and, for certain clothes, can even replace the need for dry cleaning.

Right now, you can save thousands of dollars on bestselling appliances, including the LG Styler, which is $400 off. That brings its price down to $1,300. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room with state-of-the-art appliances that can all be controlled using the same LG ThinQ mobile app, you'll discover plenty of opportunities.

For a limited time, get free installation on select kitchen and laundry appliances, plus two years of extended coverage for just $1 extra. And if you're a first responder, doctor, nurse, student, in the military (or a veteran), a teacher, or government employee, you are automatically eligible for additional discounts when shopping on LG's website.

Best deals on LG appliances

Our in-house team of expert shoppers has curated this roundup of the best deals to be found on LG major appliances when you shop directly from LG's website. You can also save money on popular LG appliances at Best Buy during its Labor Day sale, which is also happening right now.

LG InstaView door-in-door refrigerator: $1,899 (50% off)

One of the great things about LG refrigerators is that the company's lineup offers a ton of really contemporary and feature-packed models to choose from. We particularly like the InstaView and door-in-door features this fridge model offers. In addition to providing 28 cubic feet of storage space, the InstaView feature lets you see what's inside with a quick knock on the window, so you don't need to open the door.

With this fridge, you also get a Door Cooling+ feature that helps maintain a consistently cold interior every time you open the fridge to take out food. Plus, your freezer can stay better organized thanks to two separate, easy-to-access drawers.

Choose between stainless steel or a black stainless steel finish. During LG's Labor Day sale, this fridge is a whopping 50% off, which brings its price down to $1,899. And of course, LG offers a wide range of matching appliances, including dishwashers, ranges and microwaves.

LG 28-cubic-foot French door refrigerator: $1,799 (save $1,300)

If you're not a fan of LG's super convenient InstaView feature, this French door refrigerator offers an entirely different design. Still, it provides 28 cubic feet of space and is Wi-Fi enabled.

For a limited time, LG has slashed $1,300 off the price of this fridge, bringing its price down to just $1,799. And for this fridge, installation is included, plus you can add a two year protection plan for just $1 extra.

Choose between a stainless steel or black stainless steel finish -- both of which are fingerprint resistant. You can purchase this fridge outright, or finance it for $74.96 per month for 24 months. A variety of matching appliances are offered by LG, many of which are also discounted during the company's Labor Day sale.

LG 6.3-cubic-foot ProBake convection InstaView slide-in range with air fry: $1,399 (save $700)

LG offers many slide-in range designs, and each model includes a different collection of convenient features. In this case, you get 6.3 cubic feet of interior cooking space, as well as LG's proprietary ProBake convection technology. This means you can expect even cooking on multiple racks simultaneously.

This slide-in range also offers an InstaView window. With a quick tap, you can view what's inside and check on your food, without having to open the door. Plus, you can monitor and control the range using the ThinQ mobile app. And yes, the range offers an integrated air fry feature.

LG's UltraHeat, 22,000 BTU burners are integrated into this range, so you can bring water to a rapid boiling, or slowly simmer the food you're preparing on one or more of the burners. Choose between a stainless steel or black stainless steel finish.

During LG's Labor Day sale, the price of this range has been reduced by $700, which brings its price down to $1,399.

LG 7.3-cubic-foot electric double oven slide-in range with InstaView, ProBake, air fry and air sous vide: $2,599 (Save $500)

Here's another example of a higher-end, slide-in range from LG. This one also offers the InstaView and ProBake features. On top of that, you get both air fry and air sous vide capabilities. The range's ProBake convection technology provides even cooking on multiple racks simultaneously.

The top burners take advantage of LG's UltraHeat technology, so you can bring water to a rapid boil or simmer. The dual and triple elements let you adjust sizing to accommodate different types of compatible cookware. As one of the company's smart appliances, the range can also be remotely controlled using the ThinQ mobile app.

Right now, you can take home this range for $2,599, which is $500 off its usual price. And for just $1 more, you get a two year protection plan (a $150 value). Choose between a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel or black stainless steel finish.

LG top control smart dishwasher with QuadWash: $649 (save $350)

LG's goal is to make every appliance in your kitchen easy to use, while also relying on the latest tech to you save time and money. You'll also discover that LG's appliances are very easy to operate. When you're done cooking, this LG top-control smart dishwasher with QuadWash makes the cleanup process faster.

With four spray arms instead of just two, LG's QuadWash technology cleans dishes from multiple angles, while the Dynamic Dry Enhanced with TrueSteam feature speeds up the drying process and uses steam to sanitize your dishes before you put them away.

We like this dishwasher because it offers a third rack used for washing otherwise hard-to-fit items. And this dishwasher runs quietly, generating no more than 46 decibels of sound when operational. The appliance also supports the ThinQ mobile app and is available in a stainless steel or black stainless steel finish.

This is one of several dishwashers on sale during LG's Labor Day sale. You can buy it for $350 off its usual price, which means you'll pay just $649. For $1 extra, you get a two-year protection plan.

LG WashTower with center control: $1,999 (Save $1,100)

When space is limited in your laundry room, consider one of LG's powerful WashTowers. This model offers a 5-cubic-foot capacity, front-load washer and a 7.8-cubic-foot capacity, front-load electric (and ventless) dryer. The controls for both are located in the middle for easy access.

Notable features include a dual inverter heat pump and ventless design, so you get flexible installation options and greater energy savings over time. Plus, LG's direct drive motor system provides even washing and drying -- with quiet and efficient performance.

We like that the built-in AI features take away the guesswork when it comes to choosing the best washer and dryer settings. In addition to being discounted by $1,100, for a limited time, LG is offering free installation and a two-year protection plan for just $1 extra. This version of the WashTower is available with either a steel black or white finish. And yes, it is compatible with the LG ThinQ mobile app.

Order the WashTower right now for just $1,999 during LG's Labor Day sale.

LG 5.2-cubic-foot washer with TuboWash: $1,199 (Save $300)

Here's one of LG's many stand-alone washers that offers a modern look and is chock full of useful features. You get a 5.2-cubic-foot capacity in conjunction with LG's proprietary TurboWash feature. This feature alone can save you up to 30 minutes per load.

Another key feature is the washer's built-in intelligence that removes the guesswork when choosing the best wash settings. Also, with the ColdWash function, this washer gives you the cleaning power of warm water, but allows you to save money and energy using just cold water. Choose between a black steel or graphite steel finish.

Right now, this washer is $300 off, so you'll pay just $1,199. And if you want a matching dryer, LG has you covered. We recommend the 9-cubic-foot LG electric dryer with TurboSteam. It too is on sale for $1,199 (that's $300 off). However, when you purchase both appliances together, you'll save an additional $100 off the bundle. For $1 extra per appliance, you also get a two-year protection plan.

LG Styler: $1,299 (save $400)

For a household that spends big bucks on dry cleaning, here's a chance to save yourself some serious cash. LG's Styler is a steam closet that sanitizes, deodorizes and removes wrinkles with the press of a button. Yes, it's that easy.

Simply hang your garments in this compact, closet-shaped device, turn it on and walk away. Without using harsh chemicals, the LG Styler relies on steam to do the work of a professional dry cleaning service. In addition to the powerful steam, the LG Styler shakes off dust, odors, and allergens (like pollen and pet dander) using three moving hangers. The unit also has a built in, door-mounted pants press that smoothes and restores creases, keeping pants looking their best.

During LG's Labor Day sale, this version of the Styler is $400 off. You also get free installation and a two-year protection plan for just $1 extra. The LG Styler also works with LG's ThinQ mobile app. When operational, it generates less than 40 decibels of noise. This is one of our favorite appliances that LG offers, because it's so simple and convenient to use.

