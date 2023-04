Women at the helm of the Schomburg Center for Research & Black Culture Nearly a century ago, Arturo Schomburg founded the Schomburg Center for Research and Black Culture with his initial gift of more than 10,000 items. Today, it has grown to a collection of more than 11 million, and overseeing it all are 13 directors, curators and archivists, all of whom are women. CBS2's Kristine Johnson spoke to some of them.