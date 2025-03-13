Watch CBS News

Woman killed in overnight fire on Upper West Side

Fire officials say a woman in her 40s was killed and another in her 70s is critically injured after a fire broke out overnight on Manhattan's Upper West Side. CBS News New York's Elijah Westbrook reports from the scene.
