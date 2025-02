Who killed Chafic "Steve" Ezzeddine? | Cold Case with Alice Gainer It's been nearly 14 years since Chafic "Steve" Ezzeddine, a Morris County diner owner, was brutally murdered inside his business. Police think they're getting close, but are urging members of the public to come forward with more information to help give closure to the victim's wife, children and grandchildren. CBS News New York's Alice Gainer sat down with the family and investigators.