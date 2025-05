What to expect in this year's Red Bulls vs. NYCFC game It's one of the fiercest rivalries in Major League Soccer. The Hudson River Derby is back tomorrow as New York City FC hosts the New York Red Bulls at Citi Field for the first meeting between the clubs this season. But both teams are heading into the matchup with something to prove! Dax McCarty, former Red Bulls player and studio analyst for Major League Soccer, previews the match up.