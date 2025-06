Valerie Fund Walk & 5K raising money to battle childhood cancer Hundreds of people will gather in Verona Park in New Jersey For the 20Th Annual Valerie Fund Walk and 5K. For decades The Valerie Fund has been helping children who are battling cancer and blood disorders, this event is the group's biggest fundraiser. Bunny Flanders with the Valerie Fund previews the walk, and mom and son Caryn and Quinn Previd discuss how the organization has helped them.