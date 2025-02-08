Watch CBS News

Uniquely New York: Slime Time

Squish it, sling it, mix it. The possibilities are endless at the Soho spot dedicated to all things slime! Jump in feet or hands first at Sloomoo Institute, where children and adults are given permission to play! Rachel Holt reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.