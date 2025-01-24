Watch CBS News

U.S. withdraws from the World Health Organization

President Donald Trump signed an executive order pulling the U.S. out of the W.H.O. Winter health woes from the dangerous cold snap, and a Tennessee hospital breaks a heart transplant record. Bradley Blackburn reports in this week's Eye On Health.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.