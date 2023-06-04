Tony nominee Jodie Comer on "Prima Facie" Jodie Comer, who won an Emmy for her role of a Russian assassin on TV's "Killing Eve," is now an Olivier Award-winner and Tony-nominee for her performance in the one-woman play "Prima Facie," as a London barrister confronting injustice in the legal system with regards to victims of sexual assault. CBS News' Erin Moriarty talks with Comer, and with playwright Suzie Miller, about the dynamics of the play, the responses from audiences, and how a "scrappy" young woman from Liverpool with no formal training found success on stage.