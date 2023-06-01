Watch CBS News

Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Audra McDonald

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald is nominated as Leading Actress for "Ohio State Murders." McDonald spoke to CBS2's Dana Tyler about the drama and playwright Adrienne Kennedy who at age 91 had a play staged on Broadway for the first time.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.