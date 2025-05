Timothy Cardinal Dolan says it's "open season" when it comes to who will be the next pope The eyes of the globe are on the Vatican as the conclave to elect the next pope is about to begin​, and New York's Timothy Cardinal Dolan says this time will be more difficult. He spoke to CBS News New York's Mary Calvi in his last broadcast TV interview before being sequestered, and Tony Aiello has more on the anticipation in the Tri-State Area.