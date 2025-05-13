Watch CBS News

Teen charged with murder in 16-year-old girl's shooting death in the Bronx

A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after a 16-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet and killed in the Bronx. CBS News New York's Adi Guajardo reports.
