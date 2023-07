Study says MTA's overtime bill skyrocketed to nearly $1.3 billion A new report finds you don't have to be a top transit officials to take home a big paycheck from the MTA. More than 1,100 workers doubled their salaries because of overtime, costing the agency nearly $1.3 billion. CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer reports. Read more: a href="https://cbsloc.al/44LbTPs" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"https://cbsloc.al/44LbTPs/a