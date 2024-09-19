Watch CBS News

South Bronx needs more trees, borough leaders say

The Bronx needs more trees, according to borough leaders who say greenery is important for the health and wellness of residents. CBS News New York's Shosh Bedrosian has covered air quality concerns in the borough and has more from the South Bronx.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.