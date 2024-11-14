Some neighbors unhappy with Shinnecock Nation's travel plaza plans If you've driven to the Hamptons, you've surely seen the big Shinnecock Nation ad boards on Sunrise Highway. Now, the nation is building a large gas station next to them, and some neighbors aren't happy about it. CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports. According to the NYS DOT LI spokesman, Stephen Canzeroni, "The New York State Department of Transportation has not received a formal application for a highway work permit from the Shinnecock Nation. As this matter may relate to pending litigation, we cannot comment at this time."