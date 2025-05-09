Watch CBS News

Sean "Diddy" Combs jury will be seated and trial to start Monday

The jury in the Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial will be seated early Monday, with opening statements in the case to follow, a judge said Friday.
