Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts dies at age 73

Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts, the pastor who led Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church, has died. His influence was felt citywide as he advocated for his community and confronted some of the city's most powerful people. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
