President Trump wraps up eventful first week in office

President Donald Trump is wrapping up an eventful first week in office. Within the last 24 hours, he ordered a late-night purge of government watchdogs, his controversial pick for defense secretary was sworn in, his new secretary of state ordered a 90-day freeze of virtually all foreign aid, and during a speech in Las Vegas, the president repeated his campaign promise of ending all taxes on tips. CBS News New York's Derick Waller has been following all of the latest developments.
