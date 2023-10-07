Watch CBS News

Police seek missing Bronx 16-year-old with autism

Police are looking for a missing teenager who has autism in the Bronx. The NYPD says 16-year-old Danny Quiles was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday leaving his home on Adams Place in the Belmont section.
