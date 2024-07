Police set up barricades inside Grand Central Terminal for a planned protest Thursday. CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports.

Police close Grand Central's Main Concourse due to reports of planned protests Police set up barricades inside Grand Central Terminal for a planned protest Thursday. CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On