Watch CBS News

Over a dozen families displaced by Bronx fire

A fast-moving fire forced tenants to take matters into their own hands in the Bronx. Some helped save babies and pets. Five people were hurt, and as CBS News New York's Alecia Reid reports, more than a dozen families are looking for a place to live.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.