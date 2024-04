NYPD Officer Kia Copeland previews the New York Road Runners annual REAL SIMPLE Women's Half Marathon.

NYPD officer gears up to run NYRR half marathon NYPD Officer Kia Copeland previews the New York Road Runners annual REAL SIMPLE Women's Half Marathon.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On