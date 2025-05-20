Watch CBS News

NYPD detective honored nearly a century after his death

Det. Joseph Pucciano, nicknamed the Italian Sherlock Holmes, died in 1928 and was buried without a headstone. But now that wrong has been righted. CBS News New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
