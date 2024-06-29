Watch CBS News

New Yorkers gearing up for annual Pride March

Pride Weekend got underway Saturday ahead of Sunday's annual Pride March. This year marks 55 years since a police raid on the Stonewall Inn led to a gay rights revolution. CBS New York's Derick Waller reports.
