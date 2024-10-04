Watch CBS News

New report shows 254,000 jobs added in September

A new report shows 254,000 people were added to payrolls in September, and a robust jobs market is helping boost the economy. CBS News New York's Dick Brennan talked to New Yorkers about what it means to them.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.