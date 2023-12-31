Watch CBS News

New laws across U.S. take effect on Jan. 1

Dozens of cities and states across the country are boosting minimum wage next year for nearly 10 million Americans. A number of other laws also take effect across the nation on Jan. 1. Elise Preston has the latest.
