Watch CBS News

New Jersey residents find ways to beat the heat

Sizzling temperatures sparked heat advisories across the Tri-State Area on Friday. CBS New York's Nick Caloway headed to Passaic, where people were doing everything they could to stay cool. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3O9JHPj
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.