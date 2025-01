New initiatives to stop gun violence New data from the NYPD finds that gun violence in the last year was down. According to the NYPD for 2024, there were 71 fewer shooting incidents and 48 fewer shooting victims. However they also said that more than 4,000 people were arrested for illegal possession of a gun, with more than 6,000 illegal firearms taken off the streets. Law enforcement expert Richard Esposito explains the new ways police are keeping gun violence down.