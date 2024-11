N.Y. woman says car was taken on joyride after parking near JFK Airport A Hudson Valley woman says her car was taken on a joyride from Jamaica, Queens to Jersey after she parked at a long-term parking lot near JFK. As investigator Tim McNicholas reports, attorneys for the City of New York say it's one of dozens of unlicensed parking lots creating a "game of whack-a-mole" for inspectors.