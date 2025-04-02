Watch CBS News

MTA unveils new NYC subway system map

A lot has changed on the subway in the last 45 years, including stations, train cars, platforms, and even how we pay. But one thing that hadn't changed was the subway map. That is, until now. CBS News New York's Doug Williams reports.
