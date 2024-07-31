Watch CBS News

MTA Board set to discuss 5-year construction plan

The MTA Board will hold its second meeting since Gov. Kathy Hochul paused congestion pricing. As CBS New York's Christina Fan reports, members are expected to discuss a new draft of the agency's five-year construction plan.
