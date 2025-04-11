Mount Sinai's new holistic approach aims to close racial disparity gap in healthcare Today is the first day of Black Maternal Health Week. The week raises awareness about disparities in maternal health outcomes among black women. According to the CDC black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy related cause than white women, But Mount Sinai is taking a holistic approach to closing that gap. Dr. Sonya Brar, a Mount Sinai OBGYN and her patient and new mom Isedua Oribhabor explain the disparities and break down how this approach is making a change.